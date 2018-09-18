Eddie Murphy to Star in Tim Story–Directed Film Inspired by Grumpy Old Men

Eddie Murphy. Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy has a new big-screen role in the works. According to Deadline, Murphy has signed on to star in an untitled film inspired by 1993’s Grumpy Old Men, while Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man, Ride Along) is attached to produce and direct. Originally starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, the film centered on two neighbors whose lifelong feud intensifies when a new woman moves across the street. No other roles have been announced for the project, but Deadline reports that Samuel L. Jackson — who just worked with Story on the upcoming Shaft sequel — has been floated “as an inspired idea.” Alongside Story, original Grumpy Old Men producer John Davis is involved with the new project.

In addition to the new project with Story, Murphy recently wrapped production on an upcoming Netflix film called Dolemite Is My Name directed by Craig Brewer, which follows the life of blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore.