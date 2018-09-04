Ellen DeGeneres’s Netflix Special Relatable Premieres in December

Ellen DeGeneres. Photo: Randy Shropshire/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Back in May, Netflix announced that Ellen DeGeneres had signed on to tape her first stand-up special in 15 years for the streaming network. Today the special’s name and premiere date were announced. Titled Relatable, the special was filmed at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle during the final stops of her three-city tour last month, which also made stops in San Diego and San Francisco. Her last special, HBO’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now, debuted back in 2003.

Check out a promo for the special below, featuring DeGeneres announcing the December 18 premiere date:

Call everyone you know! Ellen is coming to Netflix with her comedy special, Relatable, streaming December 18! @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/R15u9PMhTL — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) September 4, 2018