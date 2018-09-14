Eminem Is Sorry for Using That Word About Tyler the Creator

Photo: C Flanigan/WireImage

During his multi-part interview with Sway about his new album Kamikaze, Eminem took a moment to address the song ‘Fall’, specifically the line “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a faggot, bitch.” “I was angry when I said the shit about Tyler,” he told Sway, talking about how he’d previously admired and hung out with Tyler, but was put off by the other rapper’s tweets disparaging his music. And while Em doesn’t regret standing up for himself, he does actually regret using a homophobic slur to do so. “I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far,” he said. “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it.” The rapper said that as the album came together it continued to bother him, and he eventually did decide to slightly obscure the word, though he realizes now people can still understand what he’s saying. Watch the interview below; the conversation about Tyler starts at 9 minutes in: