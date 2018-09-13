Emma Stone Goes on Billy on the Street Only to Be Mistaken for Emma Watson

Emma Stone is an Oscar-winning actress, but she is not on Instagram. Is that okay? Not according to Billy Eichner! Stone went on Billy on the Street, where many strangers weighed in on the fact that, yes, we should be able to watch Emma Stone make boomerangs (give us the Olivia Colman on The Favourite press tour backstage content we crave, Emma!). Well, most of the people on the street cared about that — one of them just wanted to tell her she was good in the Harry Potter movies. Wrong Emma! Who are you, the casting director of Little Women?

