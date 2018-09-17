Atlanta’s Teddy Perkins Is Sitting Front Row at the Emmys

Photo: NBC

You’d have thought he would never leave his mansion, but look who it is, dressed in his finest at the Emmy Awards! Why, it’s eccentric shut-in Teddy Perkins, who you’ll remember from his dear friend Donald Glover’s Emmy-nominated show Atlanta. Some might argue that Monday night’s manifestation of Teddy Perkins was actually Donald Glover in costume, some might argue it’s his Atlanta costar Lakeith Stanfield in costume, some might even argue that Teddy is real and honestly he was robbed. No matter the truth, one thing’s for sure: We really hope Atlanta takes home a win for Outstanding Comedy Series tonight. Last time we saw Teddy, he was in real rough shape, and it’d be just the thing to cheer him up!

Donald Glover didn't win, but he did come dressed as Teddy Perkins. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SZwlROoMOJ — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 18, 2018

Teddy Perkins with the best seat in the house at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/n1KIeaVeI9 — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 18, 2018