The Game of Thrones Cast Were Just As Shocked As You That They Won That Emmy

Emilia Clarke. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

On Monday, Game of Thrones won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, and as loved as the show is, no one, including the series’ own crew, saw it coming. “We were very surprised,” Emilia Clarke admitted to reporters at HBO’s Emmys after-party. “It feels different because we were very surprised. We were ready to leave the auditorium, and then we won.” The show won the Drama Series Emmy in 2015 and 2016 and was nominated in the category four other times.

Even novelist George R.R. Martin was shocked they took it home this year. “On a scale of one to 100? I am at a 97 and a half. I am pretty excited! I didn’t expect to win,” he says. “All the prognostications said that the other shows were going to beat us this year. It was quite a thing to take it this year.” GOT was up against newer acclaimed series like Westworld and The Handmaid’s Tale, but Martin knows the secret to GOT’s Emmys success: “You can’t beat dragons!”