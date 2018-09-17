Glenn Weiss was seemingly minding his own business, ascending the Emmys stage to accept the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special — he directed this years’ Oscars — when he started getting a bit nervous. And well, know we know why: He decided to use his speech to propose to his girlfriend, a woman who his mother loved before she passed away earlier this month. “Jan, you’re the love of my life, and my mom was right, never let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife,” he said, with the crowd going nuts. “I want to put this ring on your finger in front of all of these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?” Trust us, watch this video in full. Congrats you two!

