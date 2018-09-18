Hannah Gadsby Gifted Us All with the Funniest Moment of the 2018 Emmys

In terms of comedy at this year’s Emmy Awards, hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost have, well … let’s just say left something to be desired. Thankfully, the something we did desire was flawlessly delivered when Hannah Gadsby, fresh off the critical acclaim and unending online outrage in response to her Netflix special Nanette, took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series. Presenting alone, Gadsby had the stage all to herself, so she shared a few thoughts especially for those who just don’t “get” Nanette, which includes Emmy Awards co-host Che:

This is … not normal? The world’s gone a bit crazy. I mean, for somebody like me — a nobody, from nowhere — gets this sweet gig, free suit, new boots, just cause I don’t like men? That’s a joke, of course. Just jokes, fellas, calm down. #NotAllMen, but a lot of ’em. No, it is just jokes, but what are jokes these days? We don’t know. Nobody knows what jokes are. Especially not men! Am I right, fellas? That’s why I’m presenting alone.

In addition to being very funny, Gadsby’s appearance on the Emmys is pretty solid evidence that Michael Che has, in fact, very likely seen Hannah Gadsby. As for whether or not he’s seen Nanette, it unfortunately still remains a mystery.