Black-ish’s Jenifer Lewis Flaunts Head-to-Toe Nike on Emmys Red Carpet

We love a confident athleisure queen! Jenifer Lewis, one of the stars on ABC’s Black-ish, decided to forgo a gown at this year’s Emmys in favor of an entire Nike outfit in support of the brand’s newest (and controversial) face, Colin Kaepernick. A pullover, some leggings, some sneakers, you name it! “I’ll wear Nike to say thank you, thank you for leading the resistance. We need more of corporate America to stand up also,” she told Variety. “Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.” No, thank you, Jenifer.