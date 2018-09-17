Henry Winkler Ends His Emmys Speech With Two Iconic Words: ‘Daddy Won!’

Henry Winkler, bless his goofy heart, has finally won an Emmy after being in the biz for more than four decades. Four decades! And it’s an honor, the Barry star made sure to note during his Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy winner speech, that’s been 43 damn years in the making. (He even carried an old acceptance speech with him on stage.) “Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you,’ and tonight I got to clear the table,” he wisely advised, before giving a very important message to his children: “You can go to bed now, daddy won!”

