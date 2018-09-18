Who Portrayed Teddy Perkins at the 2018 Emmys? An Investigation

Photo: “/FX

Viewers were thrilled and/or horrified to see Donald Glover’s eerie Atlanta character Teddy Perkins in the audience at the 2018 Emmys. People were quick to applaud Glover for committing to stiflingly hot prosthetics, especially because he sadly did not win any of the three awards he was nominated for. But was it him after all? If only Donald Glover had won, we would have heard Teddy’s tell-tale voice! But baring vocal matching, there is still plenty of evidence to analyze. So sit back and crack open a fresh ostrich egg as we consider: who portrayed Teddy Perkins at the 2018 Emmys?

Donald Glover didn't win, but he did come dressed as Teddy Perkins. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SZwlROoMOJ — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 18, 2018

Donald Glover

Let’s be absolutely clear on one thing: that was not Donald Glover under all that Teddy Perkins make-up at Monday night’s Emmy Awards. (Unless of course, it was, in which case, why did he not win his Emmys?!) Glover might have portrayed the almost iridescently pale peculiar man on his FX series, but just look at this Emmys Teddy.

Donald Glover totally dressed like Teddy Perkins to get that award smh my mans deserved that 😭 pic.twitter.com/1ir9YVZUTb — Elise Swopes (@Swopes) September 18, 2018

Too. Damn. Tall. Plus Donald Glover currently has a substantial beard. Not that you can’t hide a thick, full beard under prosthetics, only to have it look immaculate when the cameras capture you applauding Thandie Newton’s Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama win later in the evening. This is the Emmys, after all. They have pros.

But the real tell is Teddy’s height. Hunched over, he’s still roughly as tall as the purportedly 6’1” Bill Hader. And look the wingspan. Huge wingspan on this Teddy.

Lakeith Stanfield

But if it’s not Donald Glover, then who might this Teddy be? Twitter and Reddit’s pick is his Atlanta costar Lakeith Stanfield. However, Stanfield walked the red carpet prior to the show and, according to a inside source who had a ton of other stuff they needed to get done while we continually bothered them, the actor was spotted taking his Emmy portraits just before the awards ceremony began.

The cameras then showed Teddy embracing Hader after the Barry star’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy win over Glover, the sixth award of the evening, which occurred at approximately 5:43 pm PST/8:43 pm EST. Could Lakeith Stanfield be transformed into Teddy in that amount of time? The cheekbones, hands and height say yes, but if it’s not either of those actors, then who are we looking at?

Literally Anyone Else

That’s right: literally anyone else. In the vein of Hannibal Burress hiring a Hannibal Burress sort-of look-alike to walk the Spider-Man: Homecoming red carpet in his stead, perhaps Glover brought in a hired Teddy, someone who could be leisurely Teddy-ied out and ushered in at will, with Lakeith and Donald coordinating their entrances and exits to muddy the waters. We may never know for sure (jk, it’s probably Lakeith), but by the end of the night, the intrigue had already been overwhelmed by another, more baffling mystery: how did Atlanta get shut out at Monday’s awards? Sacrifices are necessary, but come on!

Update: When discussing the show with L.A. Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal, Teddy, still very much in costume, diplomatically ruled the ceremony “good.”

Teddy Perkins said he thought the show tonight was “good. It was good. Are you press? Then it was good.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zJ0PZUWD4w — Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) September 18, 2018