Emily Heller’s Getty Images Bag Wins Emmy for Best Spon-Con

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Honestly, Kristen Bell’s white-hot gown and Issa Rae’s blue mermaid dress never stood a damn chance. Because comedian Emily Heller — nominated for her Barry writing work — said nah to the supposed “norms” of “awards season dressing” to walk the Emmys red carpet with a Getty Images handbag, a move that is undoubtedly being talked about at Getty HQ right now. And now, Vulture HQ, too! “You know who was really excited to take pictures of this purse? Getty Images,” Heller joked on Instagram. “You know who wasn’t? Every other photographer there.” Another year, Shutterstock.