Jimmy Fallon Sings ‘Earth Angel’ With Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, and an App

Jimmy Fallon has once again found a way to slyly use his national network television show to show off how good he is at singing. We get it, Jimmy! You have a surprisingly angelic voice! Stop rubbing our faces in it! On Tuesday night’s show, Fallon invited his guest Queen Latifah to join him and Kelly Clarkson in a surprisingly complicated a cappella arrangement of ‘Earth Angel’ by The Penguins. How did they pull this off with only three voices and zero rehearsals? With an iPad app, of course. Oh and pro-tip: apparently The Tonight Show has microphones so nice, even actual Queens will try to smuggle the home in their bras.

