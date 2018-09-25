Flight of the Conchords Visit Colbert to Play Their New Song, ‘Father and Son’

Flight of the Conchords stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to promote their brand-new special, which will air on HBO next month. During their visit, Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement teased us all by sharing one of their newer songs from the special, titled “Father and Son.” It’s a sweet, slightly sad song (with a few surprises) that centers on the titular father and son, a mother we never see, and a guy named Trevor.

In addition to their performance, The Late Show released an unedited clip of McKenzie and Clement’s chat at the desk with Colbert, in which they discuss — among other things — why fame is like a horse. “That old horse, fame. That’s a wild beast, isn’t it? It can take you on a nice ride, it can buck you off,” Clement says. “But you could also braid its tail!” Colbert points out. True, true.