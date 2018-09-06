Fox Cut Sex Offender From Predator Scene With Olivia Munn

Photo: Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Not for sale or duplication.

Twentieth Century Fox cut a three-page scene from The Predator that featured a registered sex offender. Steven Wilder Striegel, a longtime friend of Predator director Shane Black, played a jogger who hits on Olivia Munn’s character, and shared dialogue in a scene with her, the Los Angeles Times reports. Munn learned that Striegel pleaded guilty to a sex crimes charge in 2010 and alerted the studio in August. (Striegel allegedly tried to persuade a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship online.) The studio ordered the scene cut from the movie.

Striegel and Black have been friends for 14 years, they told the Times, long before Striegel served six months in jail for sending provocative and flirtatious emails to a younger “distant relative,” with messages including his sexual preferences and favorite positions. Striegel has appeared in Black’s previous films Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys.

Munn told the Times she’s pleased the studio cut Striegel’s scene, but found it “both surprising and unsettling” that Black wouldn’t tell the cast, crew, or studio about Striegel’s past. In a statement to the Times, Black said: “I personally chose to help a friend. I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly.”