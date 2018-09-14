A new beef is stewing. Photo: Getty Images

Another week, another beef is stewing: Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are reportedly on the outs. Last month, Ocean appeared on Scott’s Astroworld on the song “Carousel,” but according to TMZ, Ocean now wants his parts legally removed from the album and has filed a cease and desist order to get it done. Ocean reportedly doesn’t like the way his vocals were altered (there’s Auto-Tune involved) and began fighting with Scott about it in the weeks leading up to the album’s release, much like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon revealed he no longer wanted to be included on Eminem’s album following a creative dispute. TMZ says that Ocean has opted to take legal action after his requests to be edited out of the song — a process that’s easier now since streaming allows albums to be updated well past release — have gone ignored. Meanwhile, Scott is said to be unwilling to budge.