Maybe you saw Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s very impressive impressions on The Tonight Show last week and you wanted more, so you watched some of their old Saturday Night Live sketches together. When that wasn’t enough, you binged their new Amazon series Forever over the weekend. If that’s not enough, not to worry, because The Tonight Show released a new clip featuring the duo making up jingles on the spot for a wide variety of “random objects” including hats for dogs, cabbage, lederhosen, googly eyes, and perhaps the world’s great random object ever, Keanu Reeves. Rudolph and Armisen apparently went to court against each other over one of these jingles, so it’s nice to see that they’re still friends despite their legal issues.

