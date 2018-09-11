If you like impressions, then you’re very much going to love this clip from Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s appearance on last night’s Tonight Show. During their interview to promote their new Amazon series Forever, the two launch into an impression game that, according to Rudolph, is “more about the effort” than accuracy. With that, Rudolph shows off her impression of Fallon (“Best lasagna ever! Unbelievable!”), Fallon shows off his impression of Armisen, Armisen shows off his impression of Rudolph (“Maya’s kind of … she’s in here, and, why am I cold? Why?”), and then all three show off their impression of Steve Higgins, which depends a lot on the emphasis of the word or. Other impressions include a round of songs not by Sting sung by Sting, which Rudolph insists “makes total sense.” It’s tough to pick a favorite, but I personally enjoy Armisen’s “extremely personal,” “private,” “9 p.m. Maya.”

