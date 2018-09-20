Fred Armisen Wins Conan Over With Very Niche Music Jokes

Fred Armisen is a man who is hard to describe, but if you had to, one way you could explain him is to say he is wildly specific. During a visit to Conan to plug his new show Forever on Amazon, he revisited some of the jokes from his Netflix special Standup for Drummers. These are jokes you definitely will not get if you are not someone who has played the drums a lot, so it was basically enjoyed by the show’s drummer and the three lucky people in the audience who always knew their high school jazz band experience would one day pay off. However, Armisen had much better luck winning people over with his new material for guitar players, who are apparently far more numerous, and, well, much easier to make fun of.

