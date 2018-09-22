Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures T

ABC tired: Killing off a major character on Modern Family. ABC wired: Booking one of the most terrifying serial killers in cinematic history on The Goldbergs and hoping nobody sustains any clawed glove-related injuries. Such fun will be happening with none other than Freddy Krueger — Robert Englund’s OG Freddy Krueger, no less — for the sitcom’s upcoming Halloween episode, with Englund reprising his role for the first time in 15 years. How exactly did The Goldbergs convince Englund to dust off his blood-splattered fedora for the nostalgic occasion? We have no idea — but a video teases that there isn’t a Mrs. Krueger and he likes getting his claws done at the local beauty shop. Start swooning, ladies!

#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018