Garrison Keillor Is Also Preparing His Comeback

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Garrison Keillor, the radio host fired from A Prairie Home Companion, is preparing his comeback. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article about changes within the Prairie Home cast reported that Keillor has scheduled two Twin Cities shows for November, and both are sold out. The shows will be his first since he was fired for engaging in “sexually inappropriate” behavior with a Prairie Home writer. Keillor admitted to flirting over email, and said the woman “enjoyed it.”

The November gigs will reportedly include Richard Dworsky, Prairie Home’s musical director, who was just replaced by Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo. “I’m only 76,” Keillor said of the new gigs. “No reason to stop having fun.” Louis C.K. and Bryan Singer — welcome a new member to the comeback club!