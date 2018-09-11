Photo: CBS This Morning

Gayle King was out of office on Monday, when CBS This Morning anchor Norah O’Donnell reported the exit of Les Moonves following allegations of sexual assault and harassment. On Tuesday morning, King returned to the show and shared her opinion on Moonves’s exit, and CBS’s internal investigation into sexual-misconduct allegations against Moonves and former CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose. “How can we have this investigation and not know how it comes out? Les Moonves has been on the record, he’s said he didn’t do these things, that it was consensual, that he hasn’t hurt anybody’s career. I think it would be in his best interest for us to hear what the report finds out,” she said. “On the other hand, you have women who are coming forward, very credibly talking about something so painful and humiliating. It’s been my experience that women don’t come out and speak this way for no reason. They just don’t. They don’t do it. I don’t know how we move forward if we at CBS don’t have full transparency about what we find.”

"I don't know how we move forward, if we at CBS, don't have full transparency about what we find." -- @GayleKing on sexual misconduct probe at CBS pic.twitter.com/SObLfkoO1M — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 11, 2018