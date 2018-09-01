General Hospital Star Susan Brown Dead at 86

Susan Brown. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Susan Brown, best known for her role as Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on General Hospital, died on Friday. She was 86. Frank Valentini, executive producer of General Hospital, shared the news on Twitter, writing, “It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today. My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.” Born in San Francisco, the soap opera vet appeared on General Hospital from 1997 through 1985, earning two daytime Emmy nominations, and reprised her character on the show’s spin-off series Port Charles from 1997 to 2000.