Owens. Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Just when you thought it was enough to make an honest living bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, in swoops Tyler Perry to convince us all otherwise. Though the narrative of the Geoffrey Owens saga from the start has been that the Cosby Show actor is perfectly happy to work minimum wage in between acting jobs, Hollywood seems to have missed the point and offered him work anyway. After the story about Owens working at a grocery store went viral, Perry tweeted at the actor saying there’s a spot available for him in his OWN series. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Owens has accepted the part. He’ll have a ten-episode recurring role in the sixth season of The Haves and Have Nots. The check had better be larger (and the benefits better) than whatever he would’ve made at Trader Joe’s.