Gina Rodriguez Is Making a Movie With the Creators of Playing House

The delightful Playing House only got three of pajama-related-shenanigans seasons on USA, but its creators will soon be back with a new project: a movie with Gina Rodriguez. Per Deadline, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham have written an untitled comedy pitch for Universal that will star Rodriguez. There are no other details as yet, but the prospect of the creators of one of the most earnest, funniest shows to air on TV, working with the star of one of the other most earnest, funniest shows on TV is pretty exciting. It’s like one giant supernova of good vibes.