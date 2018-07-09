Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Netflix’s GLOW won for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program. This was an event of historical significance because of the shocking twist that their stunt coordinator is a woman. Gasps! Applause! Shauna Duggins told the press backstage that she was “honored to be the first woman” to accept the award, according to Deadline. Duggins has actually been nominated in the past for her work on Alias, and after thanking her peers and mentors, she didn’t hesitate to thank GLOW for being the show that finally earned her the official nod, “This show, in general, breaks the mold for women.”