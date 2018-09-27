God and Jimmy Kimmel Review Trump’s Praying Habits

Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! found itself booking a very exclusive guest: God himself. Pretty big get! As Kimmel tackled this day of Brett Kavanaugh news hell, the Almighty Himself came down from on high, taking the form of Billy Crystal with a band aid on his face, to help save the late night host. He also answered the question of whether or not the president is actually praying for his potential supreme court justice (he’s not.) And, in the meantime, we got an explainer on the dangers of quoting the president, and clarification that even He can’t get you on Queer Eye. Also, there are just way too many kids praying about Fortnite for God to be worried about any of this.

