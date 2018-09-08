God Made Dirt and Sony Is Reportedly Making the Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

God made Dirt, but Sony hopes they can at least give you a reasonable facsimile. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony’s Columbia Pictures is currently in early development on a biopic about Ol’ Dirty Bastard a.k.a. Russell Tyrone Jones a.k.a Dirt McGirt a.k.a. Big Baby Jesus. There is currently no actor attached to provide ODB’s charming voice, but fellow Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, who talked about the project back in 2016, is reportedly attached to produce. In 2012 Michael K. Williams was cast to play the Brooklyn-born rapper, who died in 2004, in Dirty White Boy, but the film never saw the light of day. The film also seemed to feature ODB’s character as second fiddle to his 22-year-old Vh1 intern-turned-manager, so maybe this all worked out the way the Lord intended.