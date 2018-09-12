Bachelor in Paradise’s Grocery Store Joe Will Check Out Dancing With the Stars

How do you like them dance moves? Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

For a guy who projects the image of being way too normal to be on reality shows, Grocery Store Joe sure does a lot of reality shows. Off a stint on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was quickly eliminated, and on Bachelor in Paradise, where he found love with Kendall, broke up, and then reunited in time for the finale, Chicago produce buyer Joe Amabile is going to be on Dancing With the Stars, as Chris Harrison announced during the finale. The rest of the season’s cast, as previously announced, includes radio personality Bobby Bones, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, paralympic skier Danielle Umstead, The Dukes of Hazzard’s John Schneider, The Facts of Life’s Nancy McKeon, gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Tinashe, Fuller House’s Juan Pablo Di Pace, comedian Nikki Glaser, model Alexis Ren, and Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch. Thankfully Jordan is not involved.