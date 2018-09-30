It’s Official: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have Consciously Coupled

Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

These two crazy kids did it. As rumored last week, Gwyneth Paltrow wed Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy’s long-time collaborator and co-creator of Glee, Pose and American Horror Story, this weekend in the Hamptons. Paltrow confirmed their union with an Instagram pic of their wedding bands on Sunday, in case the (heavily-sourced) rumor mill wasn’t quite enough confirmation for you. You’ll also be happy to know Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and Robert Downey Jr. reportedly attended the festivities. But not Gwyneth’s ex-husband Chris Martin, because come on, no couple can couple that consciously.