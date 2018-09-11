Halle Berry to Play the Literally Strong Female Lead in Her Directorial Debut

Berry. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Halle Berry has won an Oscar. She’s been Storm, and she’s been Catwoman, but she’s never directed a movie. No more! Deadline reports that Berry will helm and star in the movie Bruised, written by Michelle Rosenfarb, about an MMA fighter named Jackie “Justice” who resurrects her reputation in the ring when the son she walked out on years ago returns to her life. In very good news for the in-ring parts of Bruised, Berry will be working with the fight choreographers from the John Wick franchise, which she is currently shooting the third installment of. The movie is also being developed by Wick producer Basil Iwanyk, so it sounds like this whole Wick chapter of Berry’s life has been extremely productive for her.