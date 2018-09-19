The Handmaid’s Tale’s Reed Morano Signs Overall Deal With Amazon

Amazon may have won its first Emmy for Outstanding Comedy this Sunday, but Hulu remains the only streaming network to win one for Outstanding Drama (The Handmaid’s Tale, last year), and Amazon seems to want some of its shine. Amazon announced today that it’s signed an exclusive TV deal with Reed Morano, who won an Emmy for her direction of The Handmaid’s Tale, to create original series for the network. In addition to her TV work, Morano also directed I Think We’re Alone Now and is currently working on the Blake Lively assassin movie The Rhythm Section. The news marks another big deal for the new studio head Jen Salke, who also recently lured Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn away from Project Runway for a new fashion series.