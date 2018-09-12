HBO Is Now Co-Producing the BBC’s Big, Expensive His Dark Materials Adaptation

HBO’s going from dragons to daemons. Photo: Vulture

A list of things that have happened before anyone has gotten to see the new His Dark Materials TV adaptation: It cast a bunch of cool names, the BBC picked it up for a second season, and now HBO has climbed aboard to co-produce the show. That’s a lot of hype — hopefully it’s actually pretty good. Anyway, according to Deadline, HBO will also distribute the series outside of the U.K., and it’s currently “believed to be one of the biggest in scope and most expensive British dramas to date.” Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is writing the show, while Tom Hooper is directing the first two episodes. The cast is led by Logan’s Dafne Keen as Lyra, with James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The series will start at the outset of The Golden Compass and (if it does well) move on through Philip Pullman’s other books, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass. We can’t wait to see who they cast as the hot, naked God-hating angels.