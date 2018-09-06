Insecure, Ballers Renewed in Great News for Twitter, Elizabeth Warren

Long live Issa’s glow up! And whatever sports thing is currently happening over on Ballers: HBO has renewed Insecure for a fourth season, and Ballers for a fifth. Insecure creator and star Issa Rae announced the news in a tweet, and HBO issued a statement announcing the renewals.
Insecure’s third season premiered in August to positive reviews. The season, so far, has found Issa quitting her job at We Got Y’all and moving into a new apartment. Ex-bae Lawrence is nowhere to be found. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is still doing typical Rock stuff on Ballers, alongside BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington. Congrats to both shows and to the senator from Massachusetts!