Mariah Carey Is Back and Pettier Than Ever

Well get the eff out, Mariah Carey is back in business. The legend has released the first bit of music off her upcoming album out this year — her first under her own record label, now that she’s also managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation — and it’s a sweet kiss off that bitterly sends an ex packing. “GTFO” (produced by Drake’s go-to guy Nineteen85) is Mariah at her pettiest, telling some dude in no uncertain terms that she no longer knows her, honey. “How about you get the fuck out? / How about you take your things and be on your merry way?,” she sings. “Fly off with a wink, bye bye, baby / How about you scusea me baby let me call your valet.” Honestly, he should just be grateful that she didn’t have his car repossessed. “GTFO” is the light appetizer before the main course, Carey explained in statement, saying she wanted to “give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious.” On October 5, she’ll follow it up with the album’s proper first single, “With You.”