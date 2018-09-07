Measure twice, hit “add to cart” once. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Bravo recently bought the rights to Project Runway back from the Weinstein Company, but two of the show’s most important figures won’t be back for a 17th season. Today, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that they are leaving the series for a new fashion reality show on Amazon. The streaming service hasn’t revealed any details of the new project, other than that it is designed to appeal to a global, cord-cutting audience and that “Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers.” The acquisition is also a big deal for Jen Salke, who recently took over the studio from Roy Price.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me!” Gunn said. “I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

Update: After Klum and Gunn’s announcement, Zac Posen told Deadline that he would also be leaving Project Runway. “Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Posen said. “I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers. Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always.”

Bravo, meanwhile, has said it will still air Project Runway, now with new faces at the helm. “Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began, and Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy,” the network said in a statement to Vulture. “The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo’s reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon.”