Henry Golding Will Be the Gift Under Your Tree in Last Christmas

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is about to deliver a lot of beautifully wrapped presents to each and every one of us. Emilia Clarke and newly initiated big-screen boyfriend Henry Golding have been cast to star in Last Christmas, a “holiday romance” set in London that will be directed by Paul Feig. But somehow, none of those things are the best part, because the script is co-written by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson. And in addition to being all that is glorious about Emma Thompson, she also knows a thing or two about British holiday romance movies. The plot of the movie is in that “under wraps” stage, but honestly what else do you need to know? In the words of Tiny Tim, God bless us, everyone.