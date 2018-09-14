Here It Is, Dolly Parton and Sia’s New ‘Here I Am’ Duet

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

If Dolly Parton, a full gospel choir, and an electric guitar isn’t enough to inspire self-love, would a little Sia help? The pair released a new duet version of Parton’s “Here I Am,” originally from the soundtrack to her 1971 film Coat of Many Colors, Thursday night. Their new rendition will take its own place on the soundtrack to Netflix’s original film Dumplin’ starring Jennifer Aniston and Patti Cake$ actress Danielle Macdonald. Based on the Julie Murphy book of the same name, Dumplin’ reportedly follows the tale of plus-sized teenager Willowdean (Macdonald) as she enters her former beauty queen mother’s (Aniston) upcoming pageant. This inspires other contestants to join her in, according to IMDB, “revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.” Based on the song and Parton’s involvement, we presume the film ends with everyone learning to love each other and themselves, but could you imagine if it didn’t? Just humiliation and tragedy? Unacceptable. Devastating. Dolly wouldn’t. Listen to the song again and forget we even brought it up.