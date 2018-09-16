The First Look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Is Only About 50 Percent Serious

Photo: @toddphillips

No green hair, purple suit, or a face full of tasteful albino make-up? Whatever, we’ll take what we can get! Todd Phillips, the director of the upcoming “gritty” Joker origin film — not to be confused with the other stand-alone Joker film starring Jared Leto — has shared the first photo of Joaquin Phoenix in character as “Arthur.” And he … looks pretty normal, if not a bit messy with his choice of side bangs. The film is described as an “exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale,” and if this Instagram photo doesn’t satiate your villain needs, know there are paparazzi photos of his first day on-set currently circulating around. [Evil laughter.]

This Joker film will be out in late 2019.