Here Are the Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys saw Netflix’s GLOW make history, Game of Thrones win in seven of the 22 categories it was nominated in, and a ton of shout outs for Ryan Murphy. Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won four awards and the producer was mentioned in so many speeches that James Corden even jokingly thanked him for his short-form comedy or drama series win. Tiffany Haddish also won her first Emmy for the episode of SNL she hosted, USS Callister: Black Mirror nabbed the best TV movie prize, and Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick was honored with the award for animated program. The rest of the Emmys will be awarded live on September 17th, but you can take a look at the rest of tonight’s winners below:

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Family Guy • “Nanny Goats” • FOX

Outstanding Animated Program

Rick And Morty • “Pickle Rick” • Adult Swim

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Robot Chicken • “Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition” • Adult Swim

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

Adventure Time • “Ketchup” • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Lindsay Small-Butera, Character Animation

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon

Stu Livingston, Storyboard Artist

The Number On Great-Grandpa’s Arm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films

Jeff Scher, Production Designer

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation

Justin Martin, Background Designer

The Simpsons • Springfield Splendor • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Caroline Cruikshank, Character Animation

Steven Universe • Jungle Moon • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Patrick Bryson, Background Painter

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Genius: Picasso • “Chapter One” • National Geographic

Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Genius: Picasso • Chapter One • National Geographic

Outstanding Commercial

The Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)

James Corden as James Corden

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Break A Hip • Vimeo • Shut Up, Charlie Productions

Christina Pickles as Biz

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Tiffany Haddish • NBC

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • “Pilot” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Will & Grace • “Grandpa Jack” • NBC

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Will & Grace • “A Gay Olde Christmas” • NBC

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

The Alienist • “The Boy On The Bridge” • TNT

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Godless • Netflix

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game Of Thrones • “The Dragon And The Wolf” • HBO

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step • Hulu

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

This Is Us • “A Father’s Advice” • NBC

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Game Of Thrones • HBO

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

GLOW • Netflix • Glitter Pictures, LLC

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • “Pilot” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Game Of Thrones • “Beyond The Wall” • HBO

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Game Of Thrones • “Dragonstone” • HBO

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Handmaid’s Tale • “June” • Hulu

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

GLOW • “The Dusty Spur” • Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things • “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” • Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones • “Beyond The Wall” • HBO

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Atlanta • “Teddy Perkins” • FX Networkst

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale • “After” • Hulu

Samira Wiley as Moira

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale • “June” • Hulu

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Westworld • Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience • HBO

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” • FX Networks

Outstanding Children’s Program

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special • HBO

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Westworld • “Akane No Mai” • HBO

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Westworld • “Akane No Mai” • HBO

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • “Teddy Perkins” • FX Networks

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • “Beryl” • Netflix

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Atlanta • “Alligator Man” • FX Networks

Outstanding Television Movie

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale • YouTube

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going” • HBO

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown • “Dear Mrs. Kennedy” • Netflix

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Game Of Thrones • “The Dragon And The Wolf” • HBO

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game Of Thrones • “Beyond The Wall” • HBO