Here Are the Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys saw Netflix’s GLOW make history, Game of Thrones win in seven of the 22 categories it was nominated in, and a ton of shout outs for Ryan Murphy. Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won four awards and the producer was mentioned in so many speeches that James Corden even jokingly thanked him for his short-form comedy or drama series win. Tiffany Haddish also won her first Emmy for the episode of SNL she hosted, USS Callister: Black Mirror nabbed the best TV movie prize, and Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick was honored with the award for animated program. The rest of the Emmys will be awarded live on September 17th, but you can take a look at the rest of tonight’s winners below:
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Crown • Netflix
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Family Guy • “Nanny Goats” • FOX
Outstanding Animated Program
Rick And Morty • “Pickle Rick” • Adult Swim
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Robot Chicken • “Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition” • Adult Swim
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)
Adventure Time • “Ketchup” • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Lindsay Small-Butera, Character Animation
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon
Stu Livingston, Storyboard Artist
The Number On Great-Grandpa’s Arm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films
Jeff Scher, Production Designer
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation
Justin Martin, Background Designer
The Simpsons • Springfield Splendor • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Caroline Cruikshank, Character Animation
Steven Universe • Jungle Moon • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Patrick Bryson, Background Painter
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Genius: Picasso • “Chapter One” • National Geographic
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Genius: Picasso • Chapter One • National Geographic
Outstanding Commercial
The Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)
James Corden as James Corden
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Break A Hip • Vimeo • Shut Up, Charlie Productions
Christina Pickles as Biz
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Tiffany Haddish • NBC
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • “Pilot” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Will & Grace • “Grandpa Jack” • NBC
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace • “A Gay Olde Christmas” • NBC
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
The Alienist • “The Boy On The Bridge” • TNT
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Godless • Netflix
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Game Of Thrones • “The Dragon And The Wolf” • HBO
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step • Hulu
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
This Is Us • “A Father’s Advice” • NBC
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Game Of Thrones • HBO
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
GLOW • Netflix • Glitter Pictures, LLC
Outstanding Music Supervision
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • “Pilot” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Game Of Thrones • “Beyond The Wall” • HBO
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Game Of Thrones • “Dragonstone” • HBO
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Handmaid’s Tale • “June” • Hulu
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
GLOW • “The Dusty Spur” • Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things • “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” • Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones • “Beyond The Wall” • HBO
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Atlanta • “Teddy Perkins” • FX Networkst
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale • “After” • Hulu
Samira Wiley as Moira
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale • “June” • Hulu
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Westworld • Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience • HBO
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” • FX Networks
Outstanding Children’s Program
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special • HBO
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Westworld • “Akane No Mai” • HBO
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Westworld • “Akane No Mai” • HBO
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • “Teddy Perkins” • FX Networks
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown • “Beryl” • Netflix
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Atlanta • “Alligator Man” • FX Networks
Outstanding Television Movie
USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale • YouTube
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going” • HBO
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Crown • “Dear Mrs. Kennedy” • Netflix
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Game Of Thrones • “The Dragon And The Wolf” • HBO
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game Of Thrones • “Beyond The Wall” • HBO