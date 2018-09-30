Here’s the Writing Staff of Saturday Night Live Season 44

SNL’s 44th season premiered last night, and in addition to the writing staff’s new additions of Alan Linc, Alison Gates, Eli Coyote Mande, and Bowen Yang, there was another notable change: Fran Gillespe and Sudi Green were bumped up to writing supervisors.
Take a look at the full writing staff below:
Head Writers
• Michael Che
• Colin Jost
• Kent Sublette
Writing Supervised By
• Fran Gillespie
• Sudi Green
• Streeter Seidell
Senior Writer
• Bryan Tucker
Written By
• James Anderson
• Steven Castillo
• Andrew Dismukes
• Anna Drezen
• Alison Gates
• Steve Higgins
• Sam Jay
• Erik Kenward
• Michael Koman
• Alan Linic
• Eli Coyote Mandel
• Lorne Michaels
• Gary Richardson
• Will Stephen
• Julio Torres
• Bowen Yang
Weekend Update Head Writer
• Pete Schultz
Weekend Update Written By
• Megan Callahan
• Dennis McNicholas
• Josh Patten
• Katie Rich