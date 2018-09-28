Here’s the Writing Staff of Saturday Night Live Season 44

Photo: NBC

SNL’s 44th season premiered last night, and in addition to the writing staff’s new additions of Alan Linc, Alison Gates, Eli Coyote Mande, and Bowen Yang, there was another notable change: Fran Gillespe and Sudi Green were bumped up to writing supervisors.

Take a look at the full writing staff below:

Head Writers

Michael Che

Colin Jost

Kent Sublette

Writing Supervised By

Fran Gillespie

Sudi Green

Streeter Seidell

Senior Writer

Bryan Tucker

Written By

James Anderson

Steven Castillo

Andrew Dismukes

Anna Drezen

Alison Gates

Steve Higgins

Sam Jay

Erik Kenward

Michael Koman

Alan Linc

Eli Coyote Mandel

Lorne Michaels

Gary Richardson

Will Stephen

Julio Torres

Bowen Yang

Weekend Update Head Writer

Pete Schultz

Weekend Update Written By

Megan Callahan

Dennis McNicholas

Josh Patten

Katie Rich