Here’s the Writing Staff of Saturday Night Live Season 44

SNL’s 44th season premiered last night, and in addition to the writing staff’s new additions of Alan Linc, Alison Gates, Eli Coyote Mande, and Bowen Yang, there was another notable change: Fran Gillespe and Sudi Green were bumped up to writing supervisors.
Take a look at the full writing staff below:
Head Writers
Michael Che
Colin Jost
Kent Sublette
Writing Supervised By
Fran Gillespie
Sudi Green
Streeter Seidell
Senior Writer
Bryan Tucker
Written By
James Anderson
Steven Castillo
Andrew Dismukes
Anna Drezen
Alison Gates
Steve Higgins
Sam Jay
Erik Kenward
Michael Koman
Alan Linc
Eli Coyote Mandel
Lorne Michaels
Gary Richardson
Will Stephen
Julio Torres
Bowen Yang
Weekend Update Head Writer
Pete Schultz
Weekend Update Written By
Megan Callahan
Dennis McNicholas
Josh Patten
Katie Rich