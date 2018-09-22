On #LSSC tonight: "The Supreme Court has decided that" says Hillary Clinton when asked by Stephen Colbert if she believes a sitting president can be subpoenaed in a criminal investigation.



Hillary Clinton isn’t just making the late-night rounds pointing out that a sitting president can be indicted for crimes committed before he was inaugurated (she’s also promoting the paperback release of her campaign memoir What Happened), but since she’s there anyway, she might as well put her two cents in.

“If you’re not president and you’ve committed a crime, you should be able to be indicted,” the former Democratic presidential nominee told Stephen Colbert while a guest on Friday night’s Late Show. Of course, the stickier issue is whether or not a sitting president can be indicted for a criminal action he committed while in office. The debate will continue to rage on since, well, it’s not exactly clear. But, worse comes to worst, there is always a historically-sanctioned solution whenever anyone might need it. “The Constitution has a specific remedy,” Clinton throws out there, “Which is impeachment.”