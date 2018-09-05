House of Cards Teaser: Claire Visits Frank Underwood’s Grave

No more talking to the camera for you. Photo: Netflix

Lest you had any doubt that House of Cards was going to kill Frank Underwood in the wake of the many allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against Kevin Spacey, Netflix has decided to show you his grave. In a new teaser for the show’s final season, Robin Wright pays a visit to Underwood’s grave, and delivers a few jabs about his lack of a legacy — Underwood’s been buried at his family plot, seemingly as disgraced in the series as Spacey is in real life. The final season will premiere just before the midterms on November 2, and focus on Claire’s presidency. She, for one, seems happy to bury the past and move on.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018