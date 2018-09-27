How to Watch the Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Brett Kavanaugh prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 6, 2018. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is now facing several allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but Thursday morning the Senate will hear from the first accuser to come forward, Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford. Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. How to watch the Kavanaugh hearing? Via C-Span, or through the Senate Judiciary Committee’s own livestream.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in the early 1980s. In her testimony, which was released Wednesday night, Ford recounts the alleged assault in detail, including how the trauma affected the rest of her life. “It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court,” she wrote. “My responsibility is to tell the truth.”