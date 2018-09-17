I Tried Auditioning for a Renowned New York City Dance Company
In Vulture’s video series, The Deep End, our video producer Madison Mills finds out out how hard it is to make it in New York by trying various careers she has no experience with whatsoever.
What does it take to make it as a dancer in New York? I have no idea. I’ve never done ballet, I prefer jazz hands to leaps, and I’m more uncoordinated than most. Regardless, I decided to find out. So I auditioned for Alvin Ailey, one of the most prestigious dance companies in New York. It wasn’t pretty.
