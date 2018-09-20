If Beale Street Could Talk Trailer: Love, Interrupted

“Remember, love is what brought you here,” Regina King says in the trailer for Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight follow-up, If Beale Street Could Talk. “And if you trusted love this far, don’t panic now. Trust it all the way.” In Beale Street, based on the James Baldwin novel of the same name, the bliss of young lovers Fonny (Stephan James) and Tish (Kiki Layne) is interrupted. A false rape accusation by a racist cop lands Fonny in jail, just as Tish learns that she’s pregnant. Tish and her family — Regina King and Colman Domingo — work round the clock to exonerate Fonny before the baby arrives. Brian Tyree Henry, Diego Luna, and Dave Franco co-star. See it in select theaters November 30.

