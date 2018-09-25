In Remake News, Mel Gibson Will Be Directing The Wild Bunch

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

So it seems like Mel Gibson is definitely back now. Today it was announced that he will helm a remake of the classic Western The Wild Bunch, which was originally directed by Sam Peckinpah, and debuted in 1969. The story focuses on a group of outlaws who want to pull off one last big job, but a rival group whose leader they double-crossed aims to ruin their final score. It’s a classic picture, but in these modern times — should a heist movie crossover event occur — we’re betting on the crime queens of Widows in a criminal brawl-for-all any day of the week. Viola Davis will take your three best men in a walk!