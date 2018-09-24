Inside the Actors Studio Is Coming Back, But Not With James Lipton

Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Inside the Actors Studio, the iconic in-conversation series featuring actors talking about their craft, is returning with new episodes on the Ovation network. But sadly, its creator and host James Lipton — whose incredibly earnest screen presence gave way to the Will Ferrell Saturday Night Live impression that in turn gave us the word scrumtrulescent — will not be returning to the moderator’s chair. Because no one person could be expected to fill the singular void created by Lipton’s absence, a rotating cast of guest hosts will appear on the program, which will continue to be filmed at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University’s New York City campus. While Lipton will be missed, it’s nice to know that his most magnificent creation will live on, and Ovation will air old episodes from the Studio’s archives if you just need to hear his voice again. New episodes will begin airing in fall 2019.