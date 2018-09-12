And now the Coen brothers present: The wicky wicky wild wild west! In The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, described as “six-part Western anthology film,” the Coens return to the genre that’s served them well (2007’s No Country for Old Men, and 2010’s True Grit). Buster Scruggs is a collection a stories from the American frontier, starring Brendan Gleeson, Tim Blake Nelson, and James Franco. Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, and Liam Neeson also star. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay. See it in select theaters and on Netflix on November 16.

Related